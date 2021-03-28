$100K lottery ticket purchased in Vernon

Number is one of 10 guaranteed match winners for $100,000

A ticket bought in Vernon is one of 10 guaranteed match winners worth $100,000 from the Lotto 649 draw conducted Saturday, March 27. (Lotto BC photo)

A lottery ticket purchased in Vernon is worth $100,000.

The number is in the Lotto 649 draw from Saturday, March 27, one of 10 guaranteed match numbers worth $100K.

The guaranteed match number is 15363419-01.

Two other winning tickets were purchased in Kamloops and North Vancouver.

The top prize of $1 million in the guaranteed match was bought in Ontario.

There was no winner of the Lotto 649 draw worth more than $6.5 million.

The winning numbers in Lotto 649 were 15, 16, 17, 30, 36, 40 and the bonus number is 34.

The Extra winning numbers are 2, 25, 42, and 83.

READ MORE: Japanese hair salon takes Vernon B.C.’s namesake

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star