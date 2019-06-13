$10,000 reward offered for information on missing Shuswap woman

John Simpson and his daughter Ashley are pictured here during one of the many times they worked together. Ashley went missing three years ago when she was living on Yankee Flats Road near Salmon Arm. (Facebook photo)

It may be three years since Ashley Simpson disappeared, but the search for her has not diminished.

John Simpson, Ashley’s dad, has announced that a reward is being offered for information about her.

“A family member has graciously offered to pay a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information which leads to finding Ashley or the arrest and charge of an individual or individuals responsible for Ashley’s murder. We are hopeful that this incentive will encourage those with information to come forward.”

Ashley is one of four women who have gone missing in the Shuswap over the past few years. Also missing are: Deanna Wurtz, Caitlin Potts and Nicole Bell. The remains of Traci Genereaux, another woman who was missing, were found in October 2017 on a farm in Silver Creek. No charges have been laid regarding the discovery.

John said he and his family are very appreciative of the $10,000 reward.

“This relative, I had only met him once. He contacted me, said he would be willing to put up $10,000 for a reward. We really appreciate it, I hope we will get something out of it… We’re hoping the money may loosen some lips.”

He says he’s heard from a lot of people wanting to put up posters. He said this is the last big push he sees his family being able to make.

“We’ve had a lot of psychics – those didn’t really pan out, so we’re always hoping for suggestions.”

John says he understand Wings of Mercy, a volunteer group that uses drone technology to help rural and remote communities locate men, women and children who have gone missing, is going to launch a search soon for the four women.

He says money that he’s raised has gone to Wings of Mercy, while upcoming golf, dance and barbecue fundraisers will go to homeless and women’s shelters.

Asked how he’s doing now that three years have passed, John says it doesn’t get easier.

“I seem to get angrier every year. It doesn’t seem to help my relationships at home with family and friends, because I’m an angry person… If we could just get some answers, solutions. We just keep hitting a brick wall.”

“It’s not the same as a death and you have a body in front of you. You don’t have closure so you don’t know – you’re torn. Do I believe what the police say, or is she in a cabin in the bush? People say she’s not in some kind of crack house, she’s deceased. So I say, give me the body, so we can get on with life.

“I will never get over losing a daughter in our life. But so we can officially grieve and have a place to go see her.”

He worries whether wildfires have consumed her remains. He would like to see the people responsible for her disappearance arrested, so they don’t hurt anyone else.

John would also like the police and government to launch a national task force, providing resources to search as well as supporting families who are suffering.

He says he’s gone bankrupt, but not because of his spending habits.

“I’m bankrupt because the government doesn’t support my efforts to find my daughter.”

