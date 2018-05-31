$10,000 reward offered for info on Aldergrove arson

As part of the investigation, police are asking the public to study this photo of a Pontiac Grand Am SE with a broken window. Submitted image

The owners of Aldergrove’s Mark’s Work Wearhouse are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information about who set fire to the store in November of last year.

“We are offering the reward to encourage anyone with information on the burglary and arson to come forward,” said Adam Bekar of Marks’ Work Wearhouse.

“The Mark’s in Aldergrove is a small business, locally owned and operated. The arson has had a significant impact on our employees, neighbouring businesses and the Aldergrove community at large. We are hopeful that someone with information will come forward to assist the RCMP in their investigation.”

The arson happened just after 7 p.m. on Nov. 29, 2017 at the store in Aldergrove Village Mall, 26310 Fraser Hwy.

Police have a vehicle of interest in the investigation, and are asking the public to study the photo (above) of a Pontiac Grand Am SE with a broken window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Should you need to remain anonymous, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

