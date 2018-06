$10,000 of equipment was recently stolen the Sooke Fire Department, RCMP say.

$10,000 of equipment was recently stolen the Sooke Fire Department, RCMP say.

The thieves stole equipment mostly unique to firefighting, including pumps, a hose, nozzles, tools, valves and sprinklers, from a trailer that was parked in the lot of the main fire hall.

The incident occurred last week, but RCMP say the search continues. Anyone with any information on the theft is asked to contact Sooke RCMP at 250-642-52451 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477.