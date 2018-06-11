100 to graduate from Summerland Secondary School

Graduation ceremonies will be held on June 29

Graduating students from Summerland Secondary School will receive their diplomas on Friday, June 29.

Alan Stel, principal of the high school, said there are 100 graduating students this year.

The ceremony, at the Summerland Arena, will begin at 11 a.m.

This year, Tarie-Lynn Rempel, a certified teacher assistant who runs the school cafeteria, will be the guest speaker.

While the guest speaker is normally a teacher at the school, Stel said Rempel is loved by the students and plays an important role at the school.

In addition, students will receive scholarships and bursaries, provided by the school district and local businesses.The value of this year’s bursaries is around $120,000.

“It’s a sizeable chunk of money, and it rivals larger school districts,” Stel said.

Some of the students will also receive high-value scholarships from universities.

While the ceremony will be held on June 29, activities for the graduates begin a day earlier, with a procession in downtown Summerland on June 28, beginning at 5 p.m.

The graduating students will have a formal photograph taken at the Summerland Arena and will then go to the Summerland Waterfront Resort for dinner at 7 p.m., followed by a dance.

After graduation, dry grad activities will be held, organized by parents. This year’s dry grad includes an overnight trip and rafting excursion through Kumsheen Rafting in Lytton.