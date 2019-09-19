100 participants turn out for annual Barriere Terry Fox Run

The 39th annual Terry Fox Run in Barriere had a total of 100 participants on Sept. 15, 2019. Margaret Houben photo.

A little rain didn’t stop the town of Barriere from partaking in their 39th annual Terry Fox Run.

Local resident Kathy Cooper has been organizing the event for 13 years and said this was the most they’ve ever been able to raise. The event raised a total of $12, 445 with more than 90 people in attendance. Residents had the choice of running or walking for 2.5 km, 5 km or 10 km.

“Cancer has impacted many families across the world and in our community,” said Cooper. “Many of us have had friends or family members who’ve been diagnosed with cancer and have had to receive treatment. Over the 39 years of hosting this event, there have been many generations who’ve participated.”

Amongst the participants, the event had 14 volunteers.

“The Terry Fox run brings a feeling of togetherness,” said Cooper. “No matter what the weather is like, people show up and get it done, that makes me really proud of our community. You can’t help but get emotional seeing the number of people who show up.”

The highlight of the event was 99-year-old Peggy Armstrong, who raised more than $300 from fundraising efforts. Armstrong had a goal of raising $90 for the event and she exceeded that. This was Armstrong’s fourth year participating in the run.

“It was a big year for her,” said Cooper. “It’s remarkable.”

Armstrong received a generous amount of support as she trekked along the route in her walker.

“Just because you get older does not mean you can’t be apart of what’s going on in the community,” said Cooper. “You can be active and she is certainly an example of that – she is young at heart.”

Cooper said the run is not just a fundraising event, but a tradition for families in Barriere. Each year communities across Canada participate in the Terry Fox Run, working towards one goal – raising money for cancer research.

“It’s fantastic what that young man started, it was a selfless act of, kindness,” said Cooper.