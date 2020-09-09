100 more cases of COVID-19 recorded in B.C.

Thirty-seven British Columbians are in hospital battling COVID-19 as the province records 100 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

There are 1,378 people in total with confirmed diagnosis of the contagious respiratory illness. A further 3,101 people are under active public health monitoring due to being exposed to known cases.

In a joint statement released Wednesday (Sept. 9), Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced two new outbreaks – one at Royal Arch Masonic Home in Vancouver and the other at the Milieu Children and Family Services Society in the Fraser Health region.

That brings the total number of active outbreaks to 12 long-term or assisted-living facilities and three acute care facilities.

Since January, 5,086 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered. A total of 213 people have died.

“This fall and winter, we will be facing two health challenges – the usual respiratory season as well as COVID-19,” the joint statement reads. “What this means is that we have to put measures in place now to ensure our health-care centres, communities and all of us are ready for what may be ahead.”

Earlier Wednesday, Premier John Horgan released plans on how the province will keep hospitalizations down amid a predicted increase in respiratory illness cases.

The look ahead to fall comes a day before students across the province are expected to attend their first day of the 2020-21 school year.

“The steps each of us takes today and in the coming weeks, including taking a few minutes to get your influenza immunization, will make a difference tomorrow,” Henry and Dix said.

“Let’s all do our part to help strengthen the well-being of all our communities – using our layers of protection, going back to our smaller, safer social interactions and all of us working together to find our balance with COVID-19.”

