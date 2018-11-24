100 Mile Women’s Centre accepting donations for Christmas hampers

The 100 Mile House Women’s Centre is accepting donations to make Christmas hampers for the less fortunate.

“We’re hoping to make hampers for 30 people this year that would include food and items that can be used as Christmas gifts and we’re accepting donations of money or things that contribute to what we want to give,” said Susann Collins, the executive director of the centre. “It can be a very difficult time for people in general, particularly so for people living in poverty.”

The hampers are made of everything needed for a Christmas dinner and gifts that the recipients can in turn gift to others such as their children, spouses or others.

“A few little nice things for people with no money so they can go through the holiday season in a good way,” said Collins.

Winter clothing is something Collins said would make a nice gift.

The centre starts focusing on the Christmas hampers in mid-November. People who would like to register to receive the hampers can do so by going to the centre in the South Cariboo Business Centre building on Birch Avenue by Dec. 7. They can also reach the centre at 250-395-4093.

The hampers will be delivered on Dec. 21, so if people would like to donate something, they should do so by Dec. 20. However, the centre will always accept donations at any time of the year and will do whatever they can to help the people who need it.

“There are other ways we can help people but we just have to settle on the hampers. We have food and clothing we can give out all-year round,” said Collins. “Right now, we’re focusing on the this [the hampers]. We’re always happy to accept donations.”

Soup is also served there to any women and child who comes into the shelter every Tuesday.

If people want more information on the hampers or the 100 Mile House Women’s Centre can call them at 250-395-4093.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.