The 39th annual Terry Fox Run is set for Sept. 15

Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox is shown in a 1981 file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)The 100 Mile House Terry Fox Run is seeking a run organizer to chair the fundraiser. Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox is shown in a 1981 file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The 100 Mile House Terry Fox Run is seeking a run organizer to chair the fundraiser.

100 Mile House has been participating in the Terry Fox Run since 1985 – contributing over $58,000 to cancer research.

The foundation will work closely with the volunteer chair and provide support, training and all materials necessary to ensure a successful run.

For more information please contact Donna White, the B.C. and Yukon provincial director: 1-888-836-9786 or donna.white@terryfoxrun.org