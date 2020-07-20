100 Mile RCMP seek witnesses to Centennial park assault on July 7

The 100 Mile RCMP are looking for public assistance investigating a reported assault in Centennial Park on July 7, 2020.

This event took place at the south end of the park, near a covered picnic table, close to the parking area sometime between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m. The victim described the unknown male suspect as Caucasian, standing approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build, brown hair and green eyes. No clothing description was provided.

The RCMP are seeking any witnesses who may have been in the park during that time who saw the struggle at the covered picnic table between the times provided. The suspect was reported to have fled the scene by running north towards the stage area of the park.

Police say they have seized video at a location near the park entrance and that there are possible witnesses going in and out of the park area from 6 to 9 p.m. on the day in question. While no one had reported an ongoing assault during those hours to police, 100 Mile House RCMP believe that someone might have seen something occur which may support the investigation, given the people coming and going from the parking entrance during those hours.

If you have any information to provide to police, please contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 and refer to file 2020-2162, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to report your information anonymously.

