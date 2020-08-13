100 Mile RCMP search for missing person

100 Mile RCMP are searching for Barry Lannon, who was reported missing on Wednesday evening

The 100 Mile House RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person who has not been seen since Aug. 12.

Barry Lannon, 73, was reported missing at 8:19 pm Wednesday after wandering away from his residence on Bryce Road in the community of Forest Grove. The area around the property is consists of dirt roads and forest. Lannon, who suffers from dementia, was last seen by family at approximately 4 pm.

He is described as Caucasian male, 5′ 10 tall, 170 lbs, with green eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a grey short-sleeved t-shirt, blue jeans, blue vest and hiking shoes. He is in good physical health and an avid walker.

The police are asking the public to stay away from the area Lannon was last seen as those may hinder the search efforts. If search officials require further resources from the public, a request will be issued with information on where to meet.

Anyone with information about Lannon or where he might be, please contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at (250) 395-2456 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

