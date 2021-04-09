Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen, 100 Mile RCMP

100 Mile RCMP investigate case of child exploitation

Charge laid against teacher at Peter Skene Ogden

100 Mile House RCMP is seeking assistance in a child exploitation investigation involving a teacher at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary.

Vincent Collins, 33, of 108 Mile Ranch, was arrested April 8 and has been charged with one count of child exploitation, allegedly involving a female youth.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said police have been engaged with PSO school administration and School District 27 in relation to what he described as a “fast-moving investigation.”

Given Collins’ role as a teacher, 100 Mile House RCMP is seeking to identify anyone with additional information and in the interest of public safety. A publication ban is in place to protect the youth.

Collins remains in custody.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 and cite file 2021-1154.

More to come.

