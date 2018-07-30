100 Mile House’s Cariboo Mall is getting a makeover

Owners are hoping the renovations outdoors will be finished by end of October

The Cariboo Mall will have a fresh new look by the end of October.

“We want to upgrade our mall to make sure consumers around there see that we’re providing a good service,” said David Kandola, a partial owner of the mall. “We’ve had it for about five years and we felt that the community’s small mall kind of needed creativity.”

The final design was finished just recently after Kandola and the designer worked on it until midnight on July 23.

“We made some modifications to it slightly, just some colouring and add a little bit more life to the original design,” he said. “[I’m] very happy with it.”

The renovations are already underway and are in the first stage of four planned for the duration of the renovations, which Kandola said should be done by the end of October.

The renovations are limited just to the building’s exterior.

“There shouldn’t be any inconvenience for anyone of the shoppers,” said Kandola. “We’re keeping it to a minimum. The renovations will be done in stages so that in each area we know what to do.”

The project has been focused on hiring local labour to complete the renovations and Kandola said that the general contractor is aware that this is ideally how the mall’s ownership group wants business to be done.

“We’re trying to hire anyone that we can that will work and are available for our timeline but that’s the other issue because some people are available in only September. But in fairness, we can’t hold back a project of this size back if a person isn’t available,” said Kandola. “Our first option without a contractor is to hire local persons.”

