100 Mile House Safeway in its last days

Store is set to close on Oct. 5 for transformation into FreshCo

We are sincerely grateful for our employees’ commitment and dedicated service to Safeway. We also want to thank the local community for their ongoing supportand we look forward to sharing the FreshCo discount shopping experience with our customers soonSouth Cariboo Safeway customers have only a few days left before the store is set to close and undergo a transformation into FreshCo. The 100 Mile House location is set to close at 6 p.m. on Oct. 5.

“The store has been winding down and will close for renovations this Saturday. Following the renovations, the store will re-open as a FreshCo location in four to five months, depending on construction timelines,” said Violet MacLeod, external communications.

It is one of six locations in B.C. that are being converted with stores in Williams Lake, Kamloops, Kelowna, Vernon and Powell River being the other locations.

Both Safeway and Freshco brands are owned by Sobeys, a subsidiary of Nova Scotia-based Empire Co. Ltd., which has opened five FreshCo brand stores in Western Canada since April.

“The move will see the latest stores close for a four-to-five-month period for renovations and construction under the new discount banner,” said MacLeod.

The 100 Mile House location is set to reopen in Spring 2020.

