100 Mile House RCMP release photos after $2,500 in theft of vaping equipment and bongs

From Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, 100 Mile House RCMP attended to 63 calls for service, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen. Some highlights from those files are listed below:

Impaired driver

On Feb 4 at 12:25 p.m., 100 Mile House Cariboo Central Traffic Services assisted a CVSE inspector near Olafson Road in Lac la Hache with an impaired investigation. A tractor trailer whose driver was suspected to be impaired was located at that location. An ASD demand was completed and the driver blew a fail reading. The tractor was seized as part of the impaired investigation while the driver made arrangements for the trailer to be picked up by a sober driver. The investigation is concluded (file number 2020-363).

On Feb. 3 at 12:47 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a report of theft/fraud in the 100 block of Highway 97 in 100 Mile House. A complainant reported her wallet was stolen from a local laundromat while she was washing clothes and her bank card was used by the suspects in Save-On-Foods and the Liquor Store prior to her cancelling the card. Police are continuing to investigate this offence. Video Surveillance is available from both of those locations and is being reviewed for possible suspects. Police may release photos of the suspects once those involved are isolated on the video and are not able to be identified by Police. The investigation is ongoing (file number 2020-352).

Collision

On Feb 1 at 8:05 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a motor vehicle collision near Fircrest Road along Highway 97 in Lac la Hache. Several persons reported a head-on collision at that location between a small car and a truck pulling a recreational boat. BC Ambulance and the Lac la Hache Volunteer Fire Department attended the scene as well. There were several events along the roadway that morning due to unbelievable snowy road conditions. The driver of the small car was taken to hospital by BC Ambulance while the truck driver was checked on scene. The road was closed for a short time, but a short detour was available and used immediately by most single vehicles travelling that route. The small car appeared to have improper tires which may have contributed to the crash, but road conditions were a definite factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

Rollover

On Jan. 30 at 3:15 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a reported three-vehicle collision near 111 Mile House along Highway 97. Upon attendance, it was determined that a single-vehicle heading southbound had mechanical issues and lost control, narrowly missing one vehicle travelling northbound, cutting across the highway and rolling at least three times prior to coming to rest. One person was transported to 100 Mile Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other vehicle suffered no damage but remained on scene. The highway was closed for a short time, but quickly reopened to single lane traffic with assistance from Dawson Maintenance. The investigation is concluded (file number 2020-316).

UPDATE – Break and enter

On Jan. 26 at 1:20 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a reported break and enter in the 200 block of Fourth Street in 100 Mile House. The front door had been smashed and several cases containing vaping equipment and bongs were stolen. The damage and theft is estimated to be approximately $2,500. The business has a surveillance system which is being reviewed by police. Other local businesses are being canvassed for video.

It is possible given the descriptors available that two males and one female were involved in this break and enter (see photos). Police are hoping that a witness may recognize the clothing types of the subjects and contact police at 250-395-2456 or through Crime Stoppers (file number 2020-282).

