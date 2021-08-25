100 Mile House RCMP recover truck stolen from elderly woman in Clinton

Several items of sentimental value, including the ashes of her spouse, are still missing

Several items of sentimental value are still missing after 100 Mile House RCMP recovered a truck stolen from an elderly traveller.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said officers have recovered a blue Ford Ranger stolen from an elderly woman travelling through Clinton earlier this week. In addition to the vehicle, the victim had lost several boxes of possessions including a pair of narwhal tusks, a pair of ceremonial RCMP “High Brown” boots that belonged to her father, ID belonging to various family members and her deceased spouse’s ashes in an urn.

The suspect, a 35-year-old Caucasian woman, was observed in the truck by an off duty officer walking through the 400 Block of Birch Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Based on the description of the vehicle the officer concluded it might be the truck in question and contacted on-duty officers.

Nielsen said officers arrived shortly after as the suspect, who is known to police, exited the vehicle. Upon confirming it was the stolen vehicle in question, officers arrested the woman and seized the truck as evidence.

“The vehicle contained a number of items which were not part of the original load placed in the vehicle by the owner. The truck was also missing its matching blue canopy. Several items which were reported stolen along with the truck were not located,” Nielsen said.

The suspect was later released from police custody on an “Undertaking with a number of conditions” and cannot be identified at this time. On the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 25 RCMP spoke with several persons of interest across the community regarding the missing stolen belongings.

Nielsen said the woman charged in this incident was located in a residence along Dogwood Avenue during the investigation. Officers identified and seized several boxes of items belonging to the elderly victim in the residence’s carport. The victim’s family has been contacted to retrieve the vehicle and the recovered possessions.

At this time Police are still looking to recover the urn, the boots, the truck’s canopy and the Narwhal tusks. Anyone with information regarding their location or the case as a whole is asked to call 250-395-2456 or 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

