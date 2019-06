Police report there were no injuries

UPDATE (12:12 p.m.): 100 Mile Free RCMP have confirmed the incident is a robbery.

“Nobody is injured, [and an] investigation is underway,” said Sgt. McLean of the 100 Mile House RCMP.

ORIGINAL (11:30 a.m.): There is a noticeable police presence at the CIBC on Birch Avenue in 100 Mile House this afternoon (June 3).

Police have confirmed it is not a medical-related issue.

More information will be provided as it comes.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

