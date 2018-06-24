100 Mile House grocery store joined campain for local food bank

'We appreciate everything Save-On does for us'

Save-On-Foods in 100 Mile House participated in the Share It Forward campaign June 15 to 17, to raise money for local food banks. Beth Audet photo.

The 100 Mile House Save-On-Foods donated 25 per cent of proceeds from Western Family products sold between June 15 and 17 to the local food bank.

The three-day campaign, called Share It Forward, raised a collective total of $250,000 through Save-On-Foods and PriceSmart Food stores throughout Western Canada. It was the first of what will become an annual fundraiser.

100 Mile store manager Richard Bullen said the campaign was “a good thing” since funds raised in each store will stay in the community.

Each individual store was free to promote the campaign with its own events. Bullen said they put up a storefront display to encourage community participation. Members of the 100 Mile Food Bank Society also sold reusable grocery bags in-store on the first day.

The goal, said Bullen, was to “give back to the community” and to be “just out there to help those that really need to use the food bank.”

As of Tuesday, he had not yet been given the totals of what his store raised.

Bob Hicks, executive director of the 100 Mile Food Bank Society, said the store already does a lot to support the local food bank.

“They donate produce, dairy products and meat products that are getting close to their expiry date,” he said.

The donated food is then sorted, said Hicks. Whatever can’t be served to people goes to animal feed and anything not suitable for animals is composted. “Nothing goes to landfill.”

He said the food bank is grateful for the Share It Forward campaign and added, “We appreciate everything Save-On does for us.”

Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones said in a media release, “I could not be more proud of the way our stores and our customers rally to give back to their communities, and I know together, we will make a big difference in the lives of our neighbours who need it most.”

The company reported donating over $3 million in goods and food annually to local food banks, plus hundreds of thousands of dollars through store fundraisers.

Ken Clark, general manager of Western Family, the company’s in-house brand that partnered in the campaign, said the company is “all about local” and is committed to supporting Western Canadians.

“Share It Forward is a fantastic opportunity for Western Family to give back to organizations and families who need our support.”

Laura Lansink, executive director of Foodbanks B.C., said, “We are so thankful for the donations that Save-On-Foods provides to food banks all across British Columbia – and the rest of Western Canada.”

100,000 B.C residents rely on community food banks every month, according to Lansink.

For more information about the 100 Mile Food Bank Society, or to make a donation, go to 100milehousefoodbank.ca or call 250-395-3923.

