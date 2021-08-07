100 Mile House evacuation alert lifted

This comes as the Cariboo Regional District has also lifted several alerts

The District of 100 Mile House has officially lifted the evacuation alert prompted by the Flat Lake Fire.

As of Saturday, Aug. 7 at 4 p.m. Mayor Mitch Campsall officially signed off on lifting the alert that has been in place since July 14. However, much like when the Cariboo Regional District lifted two alerts earlier in the day, Campsall cautioned residents to remain prepared to go back on alert should the situation call for it.

B.C. Wildfire released an update on the Flat Lake Fire Saturday which has grown to 60,739 hectares, most of which was attributed to overnight growth on Thursday. Crews are currently working to mop up on the northeast corner of the fire and are working their way north. On the west flank, meanwhile, crews will be mopping up areas burnt during Friday’s planned ignition operation while heavy equipment operators work to build a new containment line on the northwest corner.

All other evacuation alerts and orders remain in place.

