100 Mile House community forest in compliance finds audit

An audit of the 100 Mile House community forest, managed by the 100 Mile Development Corporation, found it is in compliance with B.C.’s forestry legislation, according to the Forest Practices Board.

“We are pleased to see that the community forest carried out sound forest practices and fully met the requirements of the Forest and Range Practices Act and the Wildfire Act,” said Kevin Kriese, board chair, Forest Practices Board. “Of note, the community forest has been proactive in harvesting timber in the wildland-urban interface to the east of 100 Mile House, to help government with its plan to create a fuel break around the community. The harvesting reduced the risk of a fire starting and spreading by removing fuels that are more flammable and promoting the regeneration of less-flammable deciduous trees.”

The community forest harvested 30,400 cubic metres of timber between September 2017 and September 2019. The audit examined all operational planning, harvesting, roads, silviculture and wildfire protection activities carried out during the two-year period.

“We are pleased to receive third-party verification that the ComFor is in compliance with operating guidelines and that our confidence in all of our operating partners is well placed. We thank the Forest Practices Board, West Fraser, DWB Forest Services and our staff for their co-operation in the audit process,” says 100 Mile Dev Corp Chair Mitch Campsall.

The Forest Practices Board is B.C.’s independent watchdog for sound forest and range practices, reporting its findings and recommendations directly to the public and government. The board audits forest and range practices on public lands and appropriateness of government enforcement. It can also make recommendations for improvement to practices and legislation.

