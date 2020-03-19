100 Mile FreshCo adds dedicated hour for seniors and high-risk group

'For those that need to get out for essential supplies, let's make shopping a little easier'

The 100 Mile House FreshCo is having an hour dedicated to seniors and high risk groups starting tomorrow (March 19) in response to COVID-19. The hour will be from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. They will be open to the general public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“The government has made it clear that those most at risk, including seniors, should stay home and encourages family, friends and neighbours to help support them during this terrible Coronavirus. But for those that need to get out for essential supplies, let’s make shopping a little easier,” said to Sobeys Inc. president and CEO Michael Medline in a press release.

Customers will be allowed to continue bringing reusable bags, according to Daniel Broddy, owner and operator of the 100 Mile location.

“Part of what makes us discount is that we do not schedule people to bag groceries. Our customers bag their groceries, that’s what helps us keep prices low. Saying that, customers are welcome to continue to use their reusable bags to bag their groceries.”

Medline says the company has excellent standards in place to keep stores clean and sanitized as well as customers and teammates healthy and are are looking at every opportunity to improve on those standards. He also praised staff.

“We’ve asked so much of our front-line grocery and pharmacy heroes in recent days. With everything that’s going on, they’re showing up every day determined to serve Canadians. They understand how vital it is in this extraordinary time to get us the food we need, safely and securely. In moments of crisis, they understand that grocery stores are an essential service with a critical role to play in communities across Canada. They’re working around the clock to make that happen. To that end, we’ve received incredible feedback from people applauding our team’s great morale and extraordinary service. I have personally witnessed how much it means to our people when people thank them for serving customers in these tough times.”

He thanked customers for their patience and told them to trust Canada’s strong and secure food supply chain.

“If you see an empty shelf, know that it will be full again shortly. Our warehouse and distribution teams are working the hardest in our history to get you the goods you need.”

