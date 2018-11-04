100 Mile Fire Rescue at Lordo on First Street

100 Mile Fire Rescue, Fortis BC and 100 Mile House Public Works are currently attending a scene at Lordco on First St. in 100 Mile House.

“We responded to the Lorco for a gas leak. What had actually happened was actually a sewer leak, not a natural gas leak,” said 100 Mile House Fire Rescue Chief Roger Hollander. “As a precaution, we evacuated the building and staff were able to get out safely.”

The building was evacuated but as of 3:40 p.m., people are being allowed back in.

This story will be updated when there is more information.