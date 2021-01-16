100 local women collect $10,500 for community organizations

The 100 WWC Fernie donated $3,500 to three grassroots organizations via their first Giving Event

Angel Flight East Kootenay was one of the three recipients of funding from the inaugural Giving Event. (Photo Contributed)

100 Women Who Care (WWC) Fernie hosted their first fundraising event on Dec. 4, collecting a total of $10,500 to be equally distributed to three local organizations.

Funds derived from the inaugural Giving Event were donated to Angel Flight East Kootenay, the Fernie Fresh Food Share and the Fernie Women’s Resource Centre, with each receiving cheques of $3,500.

“We are a group of women committed to making an impact where we live,” said co-founder of 100 WWC Fernie, Patty Vadnais.

“We support groups that are overlooked by typical granting bodies.”

The volunteer-led organization is compromised of 100 local women committed to donating $200 to grassroots organizations per year – $100 at each Giving Event.

Recipients for the donations are selected at their bi-annual events, where each member of 100 WWC Fernie is able to nominate a grassroots organization to receive a portion of the collected funds.

“Members nominate grassroots groups and organizations that are impactful and benefit many,” said Vadnais.

“We received over 25 nominations and drew six out of a hat. The nominating member then gave a two-minute pitch as to why their cause should be selected. Members at the Giving Event voted for their three favorite causes, the three funded were the three organizations receiving the most votes.”

According to co-founder, Cindy Pearson, the organization has been in the works since fall of 2019, when he and her peers came up with the initiative.

“The idea was met with such enthusiasm that it just took off.”

Though the event was originally meant to bring women together in-person, Pearson was happy with how the virtual event turned out, adding that it sold out a week in advance.

“Our steering committee invited women from their personal networks to join the inaugural event,” she said.

“This resulted in additional referral invitations and before we knew it, we had reached 100 members. Our goal is to keep the membership to 100 women from the Elk Valley for now.”

The next 100 WWC Fernie Giving Event will be held on May 7, likely delivered as a zoom event. Anyone looking to donate funds to be distributed at the next event can contact the organization at info@100wwcfernie.ca.

For more information on the organization, head to 100wwcfernie.ca.

