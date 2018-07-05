10-year-old’s firearm injury was isolated incident: Ridge Meadows RCMP

Maple Ridge police have provided an update to a shooting of a 10-year-old boy on June 29 and are assuring the public that it’s an isolated incident and there’s no threat to public safety.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say they’re no longer seeking any witnesses to the incident which happened at about 3:40 p.m., on 110th Avenue near 240th Street. The boy was taken to hospital for treatment but no update of his condition has been provided.

However, Mounties don’t want to comment further as they pursue the case.

“Thank you to those who have come forward and provided information,” said Insp. Aaron Paradis.

“We understand the public’s interest in this case however, releasing any further specifics in relation to this file, at this time, could jeopardize our investigation. We assure the public this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.”

Police said earlier that when they arrived at the scene they found the boy with a “firearms injury.”

The street is in a heavily treed area and semi-rural with long driveways. Neighbours said there was a heavy police presence in the area, including an emergency response team, immediately after the incident.