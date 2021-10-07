10-year-old Mission student raises a third of entire school’s donations for Terry Fox Run

Artwork done by a Kindergarten student at Hillside Traditional Academy. Donation campaigns were quite limited this year, said Principal Kevin Watrin.

A single Grade 5 student managed to raise over a third of her school’s donations for cancer research related to the Terry Fox Run.

Ten-year-old Layne Morrison brought in a total of $470 out of $1,300 raised by all of Hillside Traditional Academy.

School principal Kevin Watrin called it “remarkable” as they were quite limited in their donation campaign this year. There were no assemblies and no pledge forms, only jars set up in classrooms for students to bring in money.

“It kind of seems like she didn’t need us to tell her to do this,” Watrin said. “She’s a quiet girl, but she’s very passionate about this.”

Morrison said she was inspired by a short video about Terry Fox that was shown in her classroom.

“He inspired so many people by what he did and how much money he raised. I wanted to raise as much money as he did,” she said. “I knew I could not so I decided to do what I could.”

In conjunction with her father, Morrison was able to raise money from his work colleagues.

Watrin said Morrison’s “very proud” mother informed him that this isn’t the first time her daughter has tried to help cancer patients, having previously donated her hair to BC Children’s Hospital.

In a normal, pre-pandemic year, the school raises an average of $1,000. This year, the Grade 5’s donation raised the bar.

Watrin said he especially appreciated how unsolicited it was.

“I was really touched by that.”

