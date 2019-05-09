10-year-old Campbell River boy’s bike stolen

Mom pleads for help in getting it back

A bike like this was stolen from a 10-year-old Campbell River boy at Pinecrest School.

Have you seen this bike?

It was stolen from the bike rack at Pinecrest Elementary School, says Rhonda Bobocel, the mother of the bike’s owner. Her 10-year-old son rides this bike to and from school everyday with his brother.

“This is a devastating blow to our family and especially my poor son,” Bobocel says.

The is a Giant brand mountain bike, dark blue in color with bright green and blue writing and decals (like the one in the accompanying picture).

The mother hopes to offer a reward to anyone with information. She has already spoken to all pawn shops as well as started a report through RCMP.

“I’m hoping if its broadcasted enough someone will see it as its unique looking and stands out,” Bobocel says. “Please help us.”

If you have seen the bike or know anything about it, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.