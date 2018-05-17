10 RDCK incumbents seek re-election

Most if not all of the Regional District of Central Kootenay’s 11 rural directors will seek re-election this fall. The following incumbents have confirmed they will run for another four-year term in October’s local government elections:

• Garry Jackman (Area A – East Shore of Kootenay Lake)

• Larry Binks (Area C – Rural Creston)

• Aimee Watson (Area D – Rural Kaslo)

• Ramona Faust (Area E – Rural Nelson)

• Tom Newell (Area F – Rural Nelson)

• Hans Cunningham (Area G – Rural Salmo)

• Walter Popoff (Area H – Slocan Valley)

• Andy Davidoff (Area I – Rural Castlegar)

• Rick Smith (Area J – Lower Arrow/Columbia)

• Paul Peterson (Area K – Arrow Lakes)

Only Tanya Wall, who represents Area B (Rural Creston), could not be reached for comment.

Of the ten seeking another term, Jackman, Binks, Popoff, Davidoff, and Peterson were acclaimed in 2014. The rest won two-way races. Watson, Newell, and Smith are completing their first terms while the rest have served multiple terms.

Cunningham is now the RDCK’s longest serving director, at almost 32 years, passing John Voykin’s record of 31 years.

The RDCK board is comprised of 20 directors. In addition to rural directors, who are elected directly by their constitutions, another nine directors are appointed by their respective councils. They represent the cities of Nelson and Castlegar, the town of Creston, and the villages of Kaslo, Salmo, Nakusp, New Denver, Silverton, and Slocan.