10 of TransLink’s most used SkyTrain routes

As the population in the Lower Mainland grows, so is ridership along the main transit routes in the region.

TransLink released its 2017 Transit Network Performance Review this week, which included a snapshot overview of where the regional transit network is, and where officials are looking for it to go.

In that report, includes routes that have seen the largest ridership surge, leading to overcrowding on SkyTrains. Based on the number of average weekday boardings per stop, Waterfront is the busiest stop.

Here’s TransLink’s top 10 most-used SkyTrain stations:

Waterfront, along the Canada and Expo Lines: 37,500 passengers Commercial-Broadway, along the Expo and Millennium Lines: 24,900 passengers Burrard, along the Expo Line: 23,000 passengers Granville, along the Expo Line: 20,600 passengers Metrotown, along theExpo Line: 19,900 passengers Vancouver City Centre, along the Canada Line: 18,400 passengers Stadium-Chinatown, along the Expo Line: 16,200 passengers New Westminster, along the Expo Line: 14,800 passengers Broadway-City Hall, along the Canada Line: 14,500 passengers Main Street-Science World, along the Expo Line: 14,300 passengers

