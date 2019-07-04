10 mm of rain expected in Revelstoke today

Roads and weather conditions for July 4

Environment Canada says rain will continue all day today.(Unsplash image - Gabriele Diwald)

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Periods of rain. Amount 10 mm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this afternoon. High 17. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 12.

Find more information at Environment Canada.

Road conditions and delays via DriveBC:

Highway 1 east: Water pooling between Woolsey Creek FSR; East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park East Boundary.

Bridge maintenance between Waverly Trail and Tangier River FSR from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground. Lane closures. Expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No construction planned today.

Highway 23 north: Water pooling between Maley Rd and Canoe St.

Highway 23 south: Water pooling between Shelter Bay Provincial Pk and Big Eddy Rd.

Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd. Single lane alternating traffic.

Mowing between Shelter Bay FSR and Blanket Creek Provincial Pk. Watch for slow moving vehicle.

For more information see DriveBC.

Wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Lafontaine Rd near Golden, 0.15 Ha, under control.

Graham Creek south of Nakusp, 0.01 Ha, out of control.

Hanna Creek north of Trail, 0.4 Ha, under control.

Dan O’rea Creek, east of Grand Forks, 0.01 Ha.

For more information see BC Wildfire Dashboard.

