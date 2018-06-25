10 firefighters battling wildfire up Silver Skagit

Crews assisted by helicopter and air tanker in efforts to contain 200,000 square metre

A twenty hectare (200,000 square metre) fire is burning 25 kilometres southeast of Hope above Silver Skagit Road.

In an update on Facebook June 24, the BC Wildfire Service stated the fire is burning in a ‘very remote area’ above Silver Skagit Road. The fire is being fought by 10 firefighters with the help of tankers and helicopters, the Wildfire Service stated it is not posing a threat to structures or values apart from timber.

“Airtankers and two helicopters actioned the fire to support 10 firefighters in their suppression efforts,” the Wildfire Service stated. “The crews are working in very steep rugged terrain and will work until dusk and return in the morning with additional personnel. This fire is expected to receive rain over night and the cause is under investigation.”

