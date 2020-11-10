10 ditched in chain-reaction crash near Vernon

Vernon police are urging motorists to drive to conditions after upwards of 10 vehicles were sent into the ditch off Commonage Road forcing a temporary road closure Tuesday morning.

Vernon police responded to reports of a collision around 8 a.m. Nov. 10 after Monday night’s snowfall.

“Officers on scene discovered two vehicles had collided, which set off a chain reaction causing several other vehicles to leave the roadway,” media officer Const. Chris Terleski said, noting no injuries were reported.

Police helped more than 10 motorists back onto the roadway before the portion of Commonage Road between Predator Ridge Drive and Bailey Road reopened more than two hours later.

Terleski said police kept the road closed to prevent further incidents until road crews could come plow and sand it.

“We have had several other reports of minor collisions throughout the North Okanagan,” he said. “Thankfully, we have not had any reports of serious injuries resulting from these incidents.”

The City of Vernon’s full fleet of snow-clearing equipment and staff were out responding across the city clearing and sanding roadways on a priority basis.

“As always, we are urging drivers to slow down and drive with caution as winter conditions settle in the valley,” Terleski said.

