1 person trapped following multiple-vehicle crash in Chilliwack

There was a multiple-vehicle collision on Yale Road West near Adams Road in Chilliwack on Wednesday morning.

There were reports that one person was alert but his legs were trapped as a result of the crash which happened around 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 25.

Chilliwack Fire Department, RCMP and BC Ambulance Service were all on scene.

The call initially came in as a two-vehicle collision, but when fire crews arrived on scene they reported “multiple” vehicles were involved.

An air ambulance was initially called to the scene, but was later cancelled.

