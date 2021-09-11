1 person dead following house fire in Chilliwack

Chilliwack Fire Department responded a fire on Butchart Street where a man was found dead inside the home. (Progress file)

One person is dead following a house fire in Chilliwack Saturday morning.

Crews from the Chilliwack Fire Department responded to the fire in the 8700-block of Butchart Street around 7:16 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Fire was coming out of the basement window when firefighters arrived on scene.

After crews quickly knocked down the blaze, they entered the home and found a man deceased in the basement bedroom.

RCMP and BC Coroners Service were also called to the scene.

The majority of the fire damage was contained to the bedroom, and there was smoke and water damage to the rest of the house.

The fire is considered accidental.

About 35 firefighters responded to the fire from Halls 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6. There were no firefighter injuries.

@PhotoJennalismjenna.hauck@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress