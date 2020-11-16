$1-million Nanoose Bay park project put forward as a budget priority

The Regional District of Nanaimo staff has prioritized community parks projects to be included in the proposed 2021-2025 budget.

A report containing a list of projects in the electoral areas will be presented at the RDN committee of the whole meeting on Nov. 24 for consideration. The projects are ranked from high to low with justification on how they are prioritized and funded.

In Electoral Area E (Nanoose Bay), the Jack Bagley Park development is high on the list. Residents have been asking the park to be redeveloped as it has deteriorated over the years.

It will cost $1,088,500, financed through the community works fund, reserves and from operations. A project design is currently being developed that would entail construction of tennis court, pickleball courts, access improvement, plaza and washroom facilities.

The most expensive parks project in Electoral A (Cedar, South Wellington, Yellow Point, Cassidy) is improvement of the Nelson Road boat launch, a $200,000 high-priority undertaking, to be paid for through community works funds.

For Electoral Area C (Extension, Nanaimo Lakes, East Wellington, Pleasant Valley), a proposed high-priority budget item is $260,000 for Anders and Dorrit’s Community Park construction. A low-priority project also pitched for 2021 is $180,000 for trail development at Scannel Creek. Money for both those projects would come from the community works fund.

In Electoral Area F (Coombs, Hilliers, Errington, Whiskey Creek, Meadowood), the top priority is the construction of a playground at the Errington Community Park. It is part of a master plan to establish recreational amenities in the park that includes a bike skills park and an open field area. Phase 1, the proposed playground, will cost $530,000, to come from the area’s community works fund and reserves.

Electoral Area G (French Creek, San Pareil, Little Qualicum) has number of projects on the list. Two of them are ranked high, the Columbia Drive Community Park restoration ($20,000) and Maple Lane Community Park improvements ($20,000). Both will be paid for using community works fund and from operations. Two other projects also made the listed but are classified medium and low respectively, the River’s Edge Community Park improvements ($90,000) and the Boultbee Community Park planning.

In Electoral Area H (Bowser, Qualicum Bay, Deep Bay), three projects lead the way with the Dunsmuir Community Park improvements ($290,000), Deep Bay washroom facility ($6,000) and Sunny Beach access improvements ($46,400).

There are also two projects ranked lower, the Lions Community Park planning ($20,000), and Lions Community Park construction.

