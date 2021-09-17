$1-million in provincial funding for cycling/pedestrian pathway on Chilliwack River Road

The funding is meant to encourage green methods of transportation as part of a climate action plan

Chilliwack River Road will be a getting a new multi-use pathway for pedestrians and cyclists, with $1-million of the project’s cost paid for by the provincial government.

Tzeachten First Nation is partnering with the provincial government, one of 33 Indigenous and local governments across B.C. receiving funding for shovel-ready projects that will increase the number of people walking and cycling, and improve the safety of vulnerable road users.

I’m excited that soon we’ll be able to enjoy a smoother bike ride or walk along Chilliwack River Road,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “This project will make connecting to neighbourhoods and amenities easier and more pleasant for people who live here and who visit here.”

Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s Minister of State for Infrastructure, said the funding is part of the provincial government’s climate action plan, reducing greenhouse gas emmissions by encouraging people to choose environmentally friendly modes of travel like walking and biking.

Over the next three years, $36 million has been committed to the Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants program, with nearly $13.7 million in funding awarded in 2021.

“Investing in safer pedestrian and cycling paths is a great way to make our communities more enjoyable, environmentally sound and affordable,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “Our government knows that improving local transport networks and making them more accessible is a great way to maximize quality of life.”

