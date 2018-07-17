1 man missing after going over falls in Golden Ears Provincial Park

One got out after two went into water in park north of Maple Ridge

One man is still missing while another is recovering after going over the lower falls at Gold Creek Monday night in Golden Ears Provincial Park.

“All we know is they went over the falls. One person slipped into the lower falls, another one jumped into help, apparently,” said Maple Ridge fire chief Howard Exner.

One man was able to get out by the time rescue crews arrived, but the other is still missing.

Both are in their 20s.

Firefighters and Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue were called to the park just before 8 p.m. and were on scene till 11:30 p.m.

• More to follow.