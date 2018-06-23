1 man in critical condition after ‘serious’ stabbing in Downtown Eastside: police

Vancouver police say there was an altercation and stabbing appears targeted

  Jun. 23, 2018
  • News

Police say they’re investigating a serious stabbing in the Downtown Eastside that has left one man in critical condition.

In a statement Saturday, Vancouver police say there was an altercation in the south lane of West Hastings Street near Abbot at around 11 a.m.

A man, who appears to be in his 30s, was stabbed and rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to police.

Although its very early in the investigation and no arrests have been made, investigators not believe the stabbing was random and that there is no risk to the general public.

Anyone who may have information about this assault is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers.

