1 man dead after shooting at Coquitlam park: IHIT

The gunman is still at large, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team

  • Apr. 19, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A man has died after being shot in a Coquitlam park Monday evening.

“The suspect is still at large,” according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit (IHIT) about the incident at Town Centre Park.

Emergency crews were called to 1299 Pinetree Way at around 6:30 p.m on April 19. The victim was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

Witnesses are asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP or the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.

