1.6-magnitude earthquake rouses residents from their sleep near Agassiz

  • Jan. 24, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Agassiz and Harrison residents that felt something go bump in the night on Thursday can rest assured it wasn’t just their imagination.

At about 11 p.m. Thursday night, there was a minor earthquake 3 km east-northeast of Agassiz. The brief shake was 1.6 magnitude at a depth of 3.9 km. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes of such a small magnitude are not usually detected by anything or anyone except a seismograph.

Area residents on social media responded with a mix of surprise, confusion and good-natured humour when discussing the “loud thump,” as some have described it.

“So sorry; I fell out of bed,” joked one resident.

“I actually got up because i thought someone hit our house or something,” said another.

The USGS web page for the quake stated no members of the public reported the earthquake and it was reviewed by a seismologist.

