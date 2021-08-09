$1.3M in federal funding available for homelessness projects in Abbotsford

Proposals now being accepted for preventing and reducing homelessness

Federal funds are now available in Abbotsford for projects that prevent or reduce homelessness. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The City of Abbotsford, in partnership with Vancity Community Foundation, is seeking applications for funding for projects that will help prevent and reduce homelessness in Abbotsford.

A total of $1.3 million has been provided in Abbotsford by the federal government as part of the Reaching Home program for 2021-22.

Reaching Home is a community-based program aimed at preventing and reducing homelessness by providing direct support and funding to designated communities, Indigenous communities, territorial communities, and rural and remote communities.

The City of Abbotsford became a designated community under the Reaching Home program in June 2020.

Project proposals must fit one of the three following categories to be considered for funding:

• capital projects

• services (housing services, prevention and shelter diversion or client support services)

• coordination of resources/data collection

Proposal applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20.

The Abbotsford’s Reaching Home community advisory board will review all proposals and provide recommendations to city council for project funding approval in October.

Questions can be sent to reachinghome_abbotsford@vancity.com. More information is available online at abbotsford.ca/reachinghome.

