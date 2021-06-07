Let a downtown Vancouver dentist help you regain your smile

For many people, dental implants can be the best way to replace a missing tooth.

According to a downtown Vancouver dentist at Royal Centre Dental Group, there are several reasons you may need a dental implant, but a common cause is a missing tooth surrounded by healthy teeth.

“Dental implants are the best way to replace a missing tooth, especially if the teeth adjacent to the space would not otherwise require fillings or restorations,” says Dr. Ken Phillips, a downtown Vancouver dentist with the group.

Dental implants can also be used when multiple or all teeth are missing — bridges and dentures can both be connected to dental implants.

“But each case is different,” adds Dr. Phillips. “So, we ask anyone with questions to please drop in for a consultation with a downtown Vancouver dentist here at Royal Centre Dental Group and we can discuss your specific needs.”

A dental implant at Royal Centre Dental Group requires a series of appointments, during which the dentists will work with an implant specialist who will start by placing a small titanium post into the bone. After it stabilizes, a crown is placed on top of the post, which will mimic the missing tooth.

Dental implants typically require several visits to the specialist who will perform the procedure. Like a bridge, a dental implant is fixed in your mouth and won’t come loose or need to be removed to be cleaned.

Downtown Vancouver dentist Dr. Ryan Bernhauser, who is also with Royal Centre Dental Group, says most of their patients describe the resulting pain as mild. “And they experience very little discomfort during the surgery because local anesthetic is provided,” he adds.

According to the Canadian Dental Association, you’re an ideal candidate for a dental implant if you’re in good general health, have healthy gums, and have enough bone in the jaw to hold an implant.

The association adds if your jawbone has shrunk or did not develope normally, you may need a graft to build up the bone, which is something a downtown Vancouver dentist at Royal Centre Dental Group can advise you on.

How do dental implants work?

Your dentist or specialist will carefully examine your mouth and take X-rays of your head, jaw and teeth to find out if dental implants are right for you.

During the first stage of surgery, a dental implant will be secured into your jawbone beneath the gum tissue, which is then stitched back into place.

During the second stage, and once the tissue is healed, a post will be attached to connect the replacement tooth to the implant.

When replacing several or all of your teeth, a fixed bridge is anchored to your dental implants to span the area that has no teeth.

Because dental implants are placed in the jawbone, the artificial teeth look and act much like natural teeth, allowing you to eat and smile again with confidence. No matter what your reason for wanting — or needing — implants, your fist step is a consultation with a trusted dentist.

