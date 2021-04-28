Ruth Janssen

April 28, 2021
Remembering ~ A dearly loved wife, mother and grandmother who died on Mother’s Day, May 10, 1998.
Remembering your laughter and never-ending smile.
– Missed with love by your family in Abbotsford, Markham ON and Dover MA.
