September 8, 2021

Karl Anton Hallgren ~

October 28, 1934 – September 13, 2002

Our lives go on without you

But nothing is the same

We have to hide our heartache

When someone speaks your name

Sad are the hearts that love you

Silent are the tears that fall

Living here without you

Is the hardest part of all

You did so many things for us

Your heart was kind and true

And when we needed someone

We could always count on you

The special years will not return

When we are all together

But with the love in our hearts

You walk with us forever

With love always,

Linda, Chris, Kara and families. Obituary-