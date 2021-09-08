Karl Anton Hallgren

September 8, 2021
Karl Anton Hallgren ~
October 28, 1934 – September 13, 2002

Our lives go on without you
But nothing is the same
We have to hide our heartache
When someone speaks your name

Sad are the hearts that love you
Silent are the tears that fall
Living here without you
Is the hardest part of all

You did so many things for us
Your heart was kind and true
And when we needed someone
We could always count on you

The special years will not return
When we are all together
But with the love in our hearts
You walk with us forever
With love always,
Linda, Chris, Kara and families. Obituary-

