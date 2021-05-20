Helene Lueder

May 10, 1929 – May 20, 2021

May 10,1929 – May 17, 2011 ~

Ten years have passed since the death of this precious woman.

She will always be remembered for her kind, humble, loving, generous and giving nature by all who knew her.

Married for 58 years, the mother of four children and grandmother to eleven grandkids.

You were always welcome at her home, expected or not, and likely to be treated with a meal or baked goods or both.

Her mother’s heart was always there for you even if you didn’t deserve it.

She had an astounding green thumb and time in her garden brought her much pleasure.

She found pleasure in giving of herself to serve others, to see them helped and blessed.

A clear reflection of the Saviour who she loved and served and in whose presence she now lives.

Thank you mom. You are missed but we will meet again. Obituary-