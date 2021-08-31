Giuditta ‘Judy’ Saccomani

Dear Mom In Heaven
We sit here and ponder how very much
We’d like to talk with you today
There are so many things
That we did not get to say.
We know how much you care for us
And how much we care for you
And each time that we think of you
We know you’ll miss us too.
An angel came and took you by the hand, and said
Your place was ready in Heaven, far above…
And you had to leave behind
all those you dearly loved.
You had so much to live for,
you had so much to do…
It still seems impossible that God was taking you.
And although your life on earth is past,
in Heaven it starts anew
You’ll live for all eternity,
just as God has promised you.
And though you’ve walked through Heaven’s gate
We’re never far apart
For every time we think of you
You’re right here, deep within our hearts
With Love from
Candy and Aurella
