Giuditta ‘Judy’ Saccomani

Dear Mom In Heaven

We sit here and ponder how very much

We’d like to talk with you today

There are so many things

That we did not get to say.

We know how much you care for us

And how much we care for you

And each time that we think of you

We know you’ll miss us too.

An angel came and took you by the hand, and said

Your place was ready in Heaven, far above…

And you had to leave behind

all those you dearly loved.

You had so much to live for,

you had so much to do…

It still seems impossible that God was taking you.

And although your life on earth is past,

in Heaven it starts anew

You’ll live for all eternity,

just as God has promised you.

And though you’ve walked through Heaven’s gate

We’re never far apart

For every time we think of you

You’re right here, deep within our hearts

With Love from

Candy and Aurella