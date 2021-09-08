David John Jr McKenzie

In Loving Memory of David John Jr McKenzie ~
May 1, 1973 – September 15, 2011
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal
Love leaves a memory no one can steal
Keeping memories alive 10 years later.
Missed Always…Loved Forever Mum & Family

Obituary-

