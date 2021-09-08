In Loving Memory of David John Jr McKenzie ~
May 1, 1973 – September 15, 2011
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal
Love leaves a memory no one can steal
Keeping memories alive 10 years later.
Missed Always…Loved Forever Mum & Family
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- Cannabis
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Sports
- 2020 B.C. Winter Games
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map