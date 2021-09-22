Brandon ‘Uncle B, B-Dub’ Westhaver

July 1985 – September 2016 ~ It’s been 5 long years since we’ve heard “Bumblebee Tuna”, or “All my friends call me Bear Claw”.

Aalllrriigghhttyyy tthheenn still echoes in our heads. We all love and miss you very much.

We think about you every day.

Until we see you again….

Love Mom, Mike, Chris, Sarah, Aiden, Jace and your daughter Grace. And your extended family.

Obituary-