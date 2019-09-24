Where to find South Surrey-White Rock candidates

Campaign offices open for all five vying to represent the riding

With the federal election looming, candidates for South Surrey-White Rock have set up shop around the Peninsula to hear from constituents.

Conservative hopeful Kerry-Lynne Findlay opened her campaign office last month, at King George Boulevard and 32 Avenue (call 778-513-2583, email info@kerrylynne2019.ca or visit sswr.ca/2019_campaign_office), adjacent to Anytime Fitness, while NDP candidate Stephen Crozier can be found in Semiahmoo Shopping Centre, at 120-1701 152 St. Call 604-385-4711, email Stephen.Crozier@ndp.ca or visit StephenCrozier.ndp.ca for more information.

Green Party of Canada candidate Beverly (Pixie) Hobby’s campaign office was to open Monday (Sept. 23). at 2791 Gordon Ave. in Crescent Beach. Office hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Call 778-201-9377, email pixie.hobby@greenparty.ca or visit greenparty.ca/en/riding/2013-59030 for more information.

The campaign office of Liberal candidate Gordie Hogg – who won the riding in the December 2017 byelection – is at 36-3033 King George Blvd. For more information, call 778-617-2533, email gordie@TeamGordie.ca or visit gordiehogg.liberal.ca

People’s Party of Canada candidate Joel Poulin told Peace Arch News he doesn’t have a campaign office, but anyone wanting to connect may email him at jpoulin@sswr-ppc.ca

The first all-candidates forum in the riding is set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Star of the Sea Hall (15262 Pacific Ave.) in White Rock’s Five Corners district.