Voting day is Oct. 21

The federal election is rapidly approaching, voter cards are in the mail and the list of candidates is set.
This year the election will be held on Oct. 21, here in B.C the election takes place from the afternoon to the late evening, advanced voting takes place from the Oct. 11 to 14 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
If you happen to be busy, you may vote by mail. You can apply online to do this.
Information about the candidates is also accessible online and on party websites.
A forum on Oct. 10 will be held in Summerland at Centre Stage Theatre, all candidates have been invited.
As for voting in the election, the location of your poll can be found on your personalized voter card, along with information about accessibility.
All electors are encouraged to bring their voting card to the poll for faster service as well as identity showing proof of your age and residence. A voting card is not mandatory.
If you don’t receive a voter card by Oct. 4 or if there is something wrong with your card, visit elections.ca. Additional information about the election as well as a list of acceptable identification can be found there too.
