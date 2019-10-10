Voters to hear from five Nanaimo-Ladysmith candidates at tonight’s debate

Top row, left to right, Bob Chamberlin, NDP; Jennifer Clarke, People’s Party of Canada; Michelle Corfield, Liberals; bottom row, left to right, John Hirst, Conservatives; Paul Manly, Greens. (Submitted photos)

A day before the advance polls open, candidates will take the stage to make their case to Nanaimo-Ladysmith voters.

The Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidates’ forum tonight, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Beban Park social centre.

The chamber has invited Bob Chamberlin, NDP; Jennifer Clarke, People’s Party of Canada; Michelle Corfield, Liberals; John Hirst, Conservatives; and Paul Manly, Green Party.

“This completes our efforts to secure representation from all the parties in the House,” noted Kim Smythe, chamber CEO, in a press release.

None of the other four candidates were invited to participate in the forum portion of the event, but can participate in the meet-and-greet beforehand, starting at 5:30 p.m. Those candidates include James Chumsa, Communist Party; Brian Marlatt, Progressive Canadian Party; Geoff Stoneman, independent; and Echo White, independent.

Stoneman, in a press release, expressed disappointment at being excluded, saying, “Nanaimo deserves better than what they are getting.”

Those wishing to submit questions to pose to candidates are invited to e-mail info@nanaimochamber.bc.ca. The debate will be live-streamed via the Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

The election is Oct. 21. Advance voting takes place Oct. 11-14.

